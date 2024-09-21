Life without Aadhaar

A few of us petitioned the High Court of Karnataka against CBDT in 2019. The judge asked CBDT to respond with an interim stay. We learnt of another order from the Gujarat High Court that stayed linking until the conclusion of a case in the Supreme Court contesting the validity of money bills as acts. The deadline was repeatedly postponed for years. CBDT finally showed up in court in 2023, requesting the judge to close the case as the deadline was likely to be postponed again. It was not, so we petitioned again. A year later, the new judge noted the CBDT had given no response to the facts presented by our lawyer and ordered another stay.