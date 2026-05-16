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'Like every soldier, I will also retire': CDS Gen Anil Chauhan on nearly half a century in uniform

Gen Chauhan, a former Eastern Army Commander, took charge as the country's senior-most military commander in September 2022.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 16:13 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 16:13 IST
India NewsCDSAnil ChauhanSoldier

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