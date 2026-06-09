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'Like invasion by Abdali': BJP's Girish Mahajan sparks row with remark on Indira Gandhi over Operation Blue Star

It was a military attack on our holy shrine. Indira Ji forcibly sent them to Punjab and into our sacred place. It was like the invitation of Ahmad Shah Abdali."
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 15:31 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 15:31 IST
PunjabAmritsarGolden TempleOperation Blue StarIndira GandhiGirish Mahajan

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