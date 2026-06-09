'Like invasion by Abdali': BJP's Girish Mahajan sparks row with remark on Indira Gandhi over Operation Blue Star

<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan has triggered a political controversy after describing Operation Blue Star as a 'black day', criticising former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and comparing the 1984 military action at the Golden Temple to the 18th-century invasions of Punjab by Afghan ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali.</p><p>The remarks, made at an Operation Blue Star anniversary observance in Punjab, drew sharp criticism from opposition parties in Maharashtra, with leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) questioning the BJP's silence and demanding action against the minister.</p>.Indira Gandhi 'compromised', Congress received money from CIA, KGB: BJP.<p>Mahajan, Maharashtra's Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister and a close aide of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, attended the 42nd anniversary commemoration of Operation Blue Star at the headquarters of the Damdami Taksal in Mehta Chowk, Amritsar district, on June 6.</p><p>The event was hosted by Baba Harnam Singh Dhumma, the 16th Jathedar of the Damdami Taksal, and attended by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami. Political observers noted that this was the first time the BJP had officially deputed a representative to the annual observance.</p><p>Addressing the gathering, Mahajan said: "For us, Operation Blue Star is a black day. Our brothers and sisters were martyred and killed. It was a military attack on our holy shrine. Indira Ji forcibly sent them to Punjab and into our sacred place. It was like the invasion by Ahmad Shah Abdali."</p><p>He went on to describe Operation Blue Star as a major tragedy. "I would not call it an accident, but a deliberate act in which so many of our brothers and sisters were killed. Even after that, nobody was punished," he said.</p><p>Operation Blue Star was carried out by the Indian Army between June 1 and June 10, 1984, to flush out militants led by Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. Bhindranwale, who headed the Damdami Taksal, was among those killed during the operation.</p><p>The remarks sparked a political backlash in Maharashtra.</p><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut demanded Mahajan's dismissal from the state cabinet, accusing him of denigrating a military operation undertaken to protect the country's unity and security.</p>.Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks response of Army, CBI, Centre on plea regarding Sikh articles seized during Operation Blue Star.<p>"Indira Gandhi made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. Operation Blue Star was carried out to protect the country and restore peace in Punjab. It is condemnable for a minister from Maharashtra to speak against Indira Gandhi in this manner," Raut said.</p><p>Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said comments on such a sensitive issue should be made only after understanding the historical circumstances that led to the operation.</p><p>"People make comments without understanding the subject. The leadership of that time took the decision after extensive deliberation and despite grave risks to personal safety," he said.</p><p>Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant accused Mahajan of displaying a poor understanding of history and sensitive national issues.</p><p>"The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Army chief General Arun Vaidya laid down their lives for the country. Such statements are against national interests and Maharashtra's interests," Sawant said.</p><p>Neither Mahajan nor the BJP had issued any clarification on the controversy till late Tuesday.</p>