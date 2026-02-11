Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Like Modi before US on trade deal, rupee has surrendered to dollar': K C Venugopal

He said the budget was a 'carefully packaged presentation' that rewards the privileged and ignores the pain of the common people.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 16:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 16:45 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiK C Venugopal

Follow us on :

Follow Us