Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Likely an undercount': Kaziranga records at least 57 fishing cats in first-ever assessment

The Fishing Cat, one of the few felids adapted for aquatic hunting, faces threats from habitat loss and hunting, with disappearances noted in Vietnam and Java.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 15:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Fishing cats in camera traps in Kaziranga

Fishing cats in camera traps in Kaziranga

Credit: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 15:46 IST
AssamcatsKaziranga National ParkKazirangawildlife sanctuariesIndian wildlife lawsCatch tiger

Follow us on :

Follow Us