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Limitation for challenging arbitral award under Section 34 starts from disposal of Section 33 application: Supreme Court

Section 33 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 empowers the Arbitral Tribunal to correct clerical errors, compute mistakes, or interpret specific points in an award.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 12:04 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 12:04 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtKarnataka High Court

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