Limitation for challenging arbitral award under Section 34 starts from disposal of Section 33 application: Supreme Court

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court </a>has ruled that once an application under Section 33 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act is formally filed and entertained by the Arbitral Tribunal, the limitation period for filing a petition under Section 34 to set aside the award begins only from the date the Tribunal disposes of the Section 33 plea.</p><p>A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe held that for computing limitation under Section 34(3), the starting point is the date of disposal of the Section 33 application, irrespective of whether the correction, interpretation, or additional award is ultimately granted or rejected.</p><p>Section 33 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 empowers the Arbitral Tribunal to correct clerical errors, compute mistakes, or interpret specific points in an award. Section 34 concerns the legal recourse for a party to seek setting aside of arbitral awards.</p>.Civil and criminal cases possible on same facts but not after inordinate delay: Supreme Court.<p>The court emphasised that the provision does not distinguish between maintainable and non-maintainable applications under Section 33, nor does it limit the benefit only to cases where the application succeeds. </p><p>“What is relevant is whether the jurisdiction of the Arbitral Tribunal under Section 33 had been formally invoked and such proceedings remained pending,” the bench observed.</p><p>The ruling came on an appeal by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) against a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">Karnataka High Court </a>order that had dismissed its plea for condonation of delay in filing Section 34 applications.</p><p>The dispute arose from land acquisition for a national highway in Ballari (Bellary) district. After a preliminary notification, compensation was awarded in 2011. NHAI invoked arbitration under the National Highways Act. </p><p>The Arbitrator’s initial award of 2013 was set aside by the High Court in 2019, leading to fresh proceedings.</p><p>In the fresh award passed in 2022, the Arbitrator granted benefits under various provisions of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894. </p><p>NHAI then filed an application under Section 33(1)(a) seeking correction of the award, contending that the grant of additional compensation and interest was not sustainable. </p><p>The landowners also filed a Section 33(4) application seeking an additional 50 per cent amount.</p><p>The Arbitrator rejected both applications on July 4, 2022. </p><p>NHAI received the certified copy on September 15, 2022, and filed Section 34 petitions on October 29, 2022, along with applications for condonation of delay. </p>.SC warns against frivolous litigation, says courts cannot be used to harass or delay justice.<p>The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ballari, condoned the delay in August 2023.</p><p>However, the Karnataka High Court set aside this order in January 2024, holding that NHAI’s Section 33 application was not maintainable as it sought substantive modification rather than mere clerical corrections. </p><p>The High Court ruled that the benefit of extension of limitation was not available.</p><p>Setting aside the High Court’s judgment, the Supreme Court clarified that Section 34(3) explicitly provides that where a request under Section 33 has been made, limitation shall be reckoned from the date such request is disposed of. </p><p>In its June 2, 2026 judgment, the bench said the legislature did not incorporate any restriction limiting the benefit only to “maintainable” applications or those that ultimately succeed. Requiring parties to file Section 34 petitions as a matter of abundant caution during the pendency of Section 33 proceedings would lead to multiplicity of litigation and procedural uncertainty, the court opined.</p><p>The bench, however, added a caveat: applications under Section 33 that are found to be sham, frivolous, or filed solely to extend limitation can be dealt with by imposing exemplary costs.</p><p>The court restored the District Judge’s order condoning the delay and directed that NHAI’s Section 34 applications be heard and decided on merits.</p>