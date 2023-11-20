Limited anticipatory bail can be sought in courts beyond FIR's territorial jurisdiction: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that an accused can seek limited anticipatory bail from the High Court or a sessions court beyond the territorial jurisdiction of a state where the FIR was lodged.

"Considering the constitutional imperative of protecting a citizen’s right to life, personal liberty and dignity, the High Court or the Court of Session could grant limited anticipatory bail in the form of an interim protection under Section 438 of CrPC in the interest of justice with respect to an FIR registered outside the territorial jurisdiction of the said Court," a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said.

The court set aside anticipatory bail granted by Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge Bengaluru City to man and his family members in an FIR lodged out of a matrimonial dispute by his wife at Chirawa in Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan. The bench said the Investigating Officer and the prosecutor were not issued notice by the court.