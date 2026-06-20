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Limited increase in petrol, diesel prices in India despite global market volatility: Hardeep Puri

"There are 193 countries in the United Nations and only Japan has seen a lower increase in petroleum prices than India," he said.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 15:43 IST
India NewsHardeep Singh PuridieselPetrol

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