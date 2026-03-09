Menu
Liquor Policy Case: Delhi High Court issues notice to Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia on CBI's plea against discharge

The court also directed the trial court not to proceed with the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering case linked to the excise policy matter until it decides the CBI's revision petition.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 14:17 IST
Published 09 March 2026, 14:17 IST
India NewsCBIManish SisodiaArvind KejriwalDelhi High Court

