<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-high-court">Delhi High Court</a> on Monday sought responses from former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia and 21 other accused on a plea filed by the CBI, challenging a trial court order that had discharged them in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case.</p><p>A single bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma issued notice to the accused and fixed the matter for further hearing on March 16, 2026. </p> .'Enough evidence': CBI challenges discharge of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia in liquor policy case in Delhi High Court.<p>The court also directed the trial court not to proceed with the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering case linked to the excise policy matter until it decides the CBI's revision petition. The ED case was based on the predicate offence being investigated by the CBI.</p><p>Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the CBI contended that the February 27 order of the Rouse Avenue Court was "unusual" and contrary to criminal jurisprudence, claiming the trial court had effectively given the accused the benefit of acquittal without a trial.</p><p>Mehta also said the case involved sufficient evidence and witnesses that were allegedly overlooked by the trial court and described the matter as "the biggest scam in the history of Delhi." </p><p>In view of the submissions, the court stayed the adverse remarks made by the trial court against the CBI and its investigating officers.</p><p>Special Judge Jitendra Singh had cleared all the 23 accused from the case lodged by the CBI on August 17, 2022, after holding that the prosecution has failed to cross the minimum threshold mandated by law at the stage of framing of charge. The court found that the material placed on record does not disclose even a prima facie case, much less any grave suspicion, against any of the accused persons.</p><p>The court had rebuked the CBI for proceeding in an ever-expanding sweep in its investigation, seemingly driven by the question of who all can be brought within its fold and finally straying into the constitutionally demarcated domain of election expenditure.</p><p>Kejriwal, Sisodia and then BRS leader K Kavitha were among those arrested during the investigation in the matter. Kejriwal had refused to resign as then Delhi Chief Minister during his custody. The leaders were finally granted bail by the Supreme Court.</p>