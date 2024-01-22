List of politicians attending and skipping the Ram mandir consecration

While the list of invitees to the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya on January 22 is long enough, the list of those not attending the much hyped ceremoniously decked up event begins with the four Maha Gurus of the Sanatan Hindu Dharma— the Shankaracharyas boycotting the consecration.

From the political fronts in the country, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in a response to the Ram Janambhoomi Kshetra Trust's general secretary Champat Rai said that he would not be able to attend the event owing to certain prior engagements that he has to address.

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav also declined the invitation on January 17.

TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is not attending the ceremony in Ayodhya, instead she is said to be leading a Sampriti Yatra in Kolkata on January 22.

Earlier in the day, former MP chief minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sparked a controversy by saying that "the idol installed in the temple does not resemble that of the child Lord Ram". He is likely to pay a visit to the temple after the completion of the entire structure in Ayodhya.