List of prominent pro-Khalistanis who died in 2023

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has kicked up a storm after he accused India of being involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Kahalistan Tiger Force chief.

He was shot outside a gurudwara by unidentified assailants on June 18, making him the third wanted terrorist who was killed abroad in 2023.

Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar or Malik Sardar Singh, another wanted terrorist in India was shot dead by unidentified gunmen when he was out on a morning walk near his Lahore residence in Pakistan on May 6. Panjwar and his guard were in a park when two assailants opened fire and then fled on a motorcycle.

"The gunmen shot Panjwar Singh in his head. He was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital", PTI reported a police official as saying, adding that the guard was hurt and taken to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Panjwar had been designated a terrorist by India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in July 2020.

Amritpal Singh's handler Avtar Singh Khanda died in the UK in June 15. As per Indian security sources, he groomed the Waris Punjab De chief to revive the Khalistan movement in India, a project that went awry with Amritpal eventually giving himself up after a long manhunt.

Khanda, meanwhile, reportedly succumbed to blood cancer at the Birmingham City Hospital and the news of his death spawned many conspiracy theories, including that he had been intentionally poisoned.