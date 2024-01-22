List of states that have declared holiday on January 22 pretext of Ram temple consecration ceremony

As the country awaits the pranpratishtha ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, several states have announced a public holiday on January 22.

Here's a list of the states that have officially announced a public holiday on January 22:

1 - Uttar Pradesh

2 - Madhya Pradesh

3 - Goa

4 - Chhattisgarh

5 - Haryana

6 - Assam

A holiday for all academic institutions in Uttar Pradesh was declared by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 22.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has declared a school holiday and has encouraged people to celebrate the day like a festival.

The Goa govt has announced a holiday for government employees and schools, and has asked people to celebrate the day like Diwali.

A holiday was declared for Chhattisgarh schools and colleges on January 22 by state minister Brijmohan Agrawal.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a public holiday for the state saying that all the schools and government offices will remain closed.

Preparations for the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony are in their final stages with beefed up security arrangements.

Uttar Pradesh police has introduced artificial intelligence-based anti-mine drones to provide a 360-degree security coverage.

The seven-day rituals for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya commenced on January 16.

The consecration of the idol of Lord Ram will take place inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra said, "The main idol of Lord Ram has been brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya today."

Anti-terrorist squad commandos from Uttar Pradesh have been deployed to boost security at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in the city.

The Assam government has declared a half-day holiday on Jan 22. All government offices, schools, and other educational institutions will remain shut on said day.