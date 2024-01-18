List of states that have declared January 22 a 'dry day'

As preparations for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya are in full swing, several states have announced they will be observing a 'dry day' on January 22.

Here's a list of the states that will be observing 'dry day':

1 - Uttar Pradesh

2 - Rajasthan

3 - Assam

4 - Chhattisgarh

5 - Madhya Pradesh

6 - Uttarakhand

7 - Haryana

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that liquor shops will remain closed in the state on account of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram temple on January 22.

Rajasthan government also declared a 'dry day' on January 22. Jaipur Municipal Corporation Mayor, Munesh Gurjar has also directed that all meat shops in the city will remain closed on the aforesaid date.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai declared January 22 a 'dry day' as the state is Lord Ram's 'nanihal' (the place of Lord Ram's maternal grandparents).

Liquor shops and bars in Uttarakhand will remain closed and liquor license holders in the state will not be entitled to any compensation or claims on account of this closure.

Besides, all liquor and bhang outlets in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana will also remain closed on January 22.