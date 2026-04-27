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'Lived with man for 15 years, had a child,' SC refuses woman's plea for rape on false promise of marriage

Petitioner’s counsel contended that the allegation was that he sexually assaulted her and made a false promise of marriage.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 14:26 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 14:26 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtLive-in relationship

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