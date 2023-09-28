Lives of 69 lakh Indian women cancer patients could have been saved: Report

The report cites various reasons behind these numbers. It says the absence of knowledge, decision-making and financial powers and availability of services at the primary level closer to home are among the major factors that push the danger of cancer higher. The report stated that due to the above stated reasons, women are less likely than men to make informed decisions about their health.

Apart from these, the report also says that women are under-represented as leaders and are likely to be the victim of gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment.

Talking to the Indian Express, Dr Abhishek Shankar, assistant professor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, who works on preventive oncology, agreed on the gendered nature of the impact of cancer and said that in poor sections of the society women’s health is not the priority and that is why the gap between genders is so sharp.

He also said that society’s perception of cancer also needs a change for timely detection of the disease. “The most common cancers in women are breast and cervical cancer. However, women hesitate to approach male doctors with these problems or even let a female doctor check the genital area, leading to delays in diagnosis and treatment,” he told the publication.