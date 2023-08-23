'Living in the past': BJP's Nalin Kohli on Congress praising Chandrayaan-3 as effort of all PMs

India will attempt to make history on Wednesday when the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft descends on the moon’s unexplored south polar region in the 19th such attempt in the six-decade-plus history of human exploration of the earth’s only satellite.

The Indian Space Research Organisation said on Tuesday that the lander was on schedule for the 6.04 pm touchdown.

“The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing. The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy and excitement!” Isro said.

With inputs from DHNS