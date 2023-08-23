'Living in the past': BJP's Nalin Kohli on Congress praising Chandrayaan-3 as effort of all PMs

BJP leader Nalin Kohli has slammed the Congress for saying that Chandrayaan-3 is the story of the efforts put in by all prime ministers of the past.
In an interview with news agency PTI, Kohli said, "If the Congress party would like to give the credit of Chandrayaan in 2023 to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was in 1960s, I can only say this is a party which is stuck in the past."
Earlier, during the launch of India's latest space mission, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal had posted on X(formerly known as Twitter), "The @isro dreamt of by Pandit Nehru, nurtured by Indira Gandhi ji, and taken to great heights by Rajiv Gandhi ji and Dr. Manmohan Singh ji achieves a new milestone!"
India will attempt to make history on Wednesday when the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft descends on the moon’s unexplored south polar region in the 19th such attempt in the six-decade-plus history of human exploration of the earth’s only satellite.
The Indian Space Research Organisation said on Tuesday that the lander was on schedule for the 6.04 pm touchdown.
“The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing. The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy and excitement!” Isro said.
