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LNG carrier Disha safely transits Strait of Hormuz; first Indian vessel to exit war zone in over 3 months

Managed by a Shipping Corporation of India-led consortium, Disha is carrying 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG cargo, a Shipping Ministry official said on Monday.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 11:34 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 08:53 IST
India NewsWorld newsLNGStrait of Hormuztanker

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