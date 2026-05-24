Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LNG tanker exits Hormuz for India for first time since war began

The tanker loaded a cargo at Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s Das Island export plant, which is in the Persian Gulf behind Hormuz, during the period it wasn’t sending a signal, according to Kpler.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 12:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 12:35 IST
India NewsLPGWest AsiaMiddle EastStrait of Hormuztanker

Follow us on :

Follow Us