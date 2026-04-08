Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Logistics costs in India fallen to single-digit levels: Nitin Gadkari

He also said that logistics cost is 12% in the US, 12% in European countries and 8 to 10% in China.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 16:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 April 2026, 16:38 IST
India NewsNitin Gadkarilogistics

Follow us on :

Follow Us