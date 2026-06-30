Pune realtor murder: The anatomy of crime scene reconstruction

<p>Days after Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal was 'allegedly' murdered by his fiance Siya and her alleged lover Chetan by throwing him off the Lohagad fort, the police took Siya back to the crime scene on Sunday for reconstruction of the events.</p><p>This replay of the scene has once again brought the importance of crime scene reconstruction into focus, underlining how investigators rely on scientific methods to establish the sequence of events in complex criminal cases.</p>.Lohagad fort murder: Police take accused Siya Goyal to reconstruct crime scene using dummy.<p>Crime scene reconstruction is a comprehensive process that involves careful analysis of the physical evidence, forensic data and witness accounts as per <a href="https://investigativeacademy.com/crime-scene-reconstruction-and-why-its-so-important/">investigativeacademy.com</a></p><p>It undergoes multiple stages of uncovering critical details including the individuals involved, sequences of events, the mechanism of the crime and to compare statements with the physical layout of the location, identify inconsistencies and better understand the movements of those involved.</p><p>The reconstruction process typically begins with the collection of evidence, including photographs, biological samples, fingerprints, footprints and any objects recovered from the crime scene. Investigators also examine CCTV footage, mobile phone records and witness testimonies to build a comprehensive picture of the incident.</p><p>Forensic experts then analyse the evidence using scientific techniques such as DNA profiling, bloodstain pattern analysis, trajectory examination and digital forensics where applicable. Based on these findings, investigators develop and test different scenarios before recreating the sequence of events at the crime scene.</p><p>In high-profile cases such as the Lohagad investigation, crime scene recreation serves as a critical tool for validating statements made by suspects and witnesses. It can help establish the timing of events, identify possible routes taken and determine whether the available evidences aligns with the version of events presented during initial rounds of investigation.</p><p>However, crime scene reconstruction is a necessary investigative aid, it does not reiterate guilt or innocence of any individual without witness testimony, confirmation of the findings and other material presented before the court.</p><p>The Lohagad crime scene recreation illustrates the growing emphasis on scientific investigation in criminal cases helping investigators bring together the facts and strengthen the overall investigation. </p>