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Pune realtor murder: The anatomy of crime scene reconstruction

The replay of the scene underlines how investigators rely on scientific methods to establish the sequence of events in complex criminal cases.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 07:54 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 07:54 IST
India NewsCrimePuneLohagad Fortcrime news

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