Lok Sabha adjourned; passes resolution against Opposition

New Delhi: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha ended on Tuesday, with the House passing a resolution “condemning” the disruptions by Opposition members during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address during the Motion of Thanks debate. The first session clocked 104% productivity and consisted of seven sittings of about 34 hours.
After the PM's speech, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh moved a resolution to “condemn” the Opposition. “The manner in which the Opposition shredded parliamentary norms when the PM was speaking on the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, I propose that the House condemn this action,” Singh said.
His resolution was seconded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the resolution was passed by a voice vote by Treasury MPs amid protests by Opposition MPs.
Modi’s speech was disrupted in its entirety by members of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, who demanded that he speak on the Manipur issue.
Speaker Om Birla also spoke against the Opposition. “I gave sufficient time to all members. I gave more than 90 minutes to the Leader of Opposition, but this behaviour is not in line with parliamentary norms,” he said.
After the session ended, Speaker Om Birla said that during this session, 539 members took oaths. He also expressed gratitude for electing him as Speaker for the second time. “On June 26, the PM introduced the Council of Ministers to the House. The Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address lasted for more than 18 hours, and 68 members participated. In addition, 50 members laid their speeches,” Birla said.
He added that during this session, Rahul Gandhi was appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and that the Motion of Thanks discussion concluded with the reply of the PM on Tuesday.
A total of 41 matters were taken up under Rule 377, three statements were made under Direction 73A, and 338 papers were laid during the session.
Birla also thanked BJP MP Bhatruhari Mahtab who, as Pro-tem Speaker, smoothly conducted proceedings during the oath-taking and election of the Speaker.
Published 03 July 2024, 01:13 IST