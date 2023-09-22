Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday night after a day-long discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3, a day short of the five days set aside for the session. The session saw the passage of the 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill, and the transition from the old Parliament building to the new one.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the productivity of the short session was 160 per cent and in the four sittings held, discussions were held for 31 hours.
The Women’s Reservation Bill which had 60 members participating, saw discussions for 9 hours and 57 minutes. Birla said that 32 members who took part were women MPs.
Discussion on India’s Parliamentary journey of 75 years, which took place at the old Parliament building now known as Samvidhan Sabha, was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lasted for 6 hours and 43 minutes, with 36 Members participating in the discussion. Discussion on success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission lasted for 12 hours and 25 minutes and 87 members participated, Birla added.
During the short session, the Department-related Standing Committees of the Lok Sabha presented one report and one Statement was made under Direction 73A on September 20. Over 120 papers were laid on the Table of the House.