<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> was adjourned for the day on Thursday following uproar by the opposition over BJP member <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nishikant-dubey">Nishikant Dubey's</a> remarks targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.</p>.<p>Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Dubey alleged that Gandhi was hand-in-glove with anti-national forces.</p>.'Immature, part-time politician': Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha remarks.<p>His remarks triggered an uproar from the opposition benches forcing TDP leader Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the chair, to adjourn the proceedings for the day.</p>.<p>This was the second adjournment of the Lok Sabha during the day. During Question Hour, the House was adjourned till noon as the opposition members raised slogans against the India-US interim trade agreement and the four labour codes. </p>