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Lok Sabha approves Demands for Grants for various ministries

The Bill seeks to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2026-27.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 13:25 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 13:25 IST
India NewsLok Sabha

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