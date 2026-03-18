<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> on Wednesday passed the Demands for Grants of various ministries for 2026-27, approving an expenditure of over Rs 53 lakh crore.</p>.<p>The House passed the Demands for Grants by applying the guillotine.</p>.<p>Earlier, the Lok Sabha discussed the Demands for Grants for the ministries of Railways and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.</p>.63 appointments made through lateral entry since 2018: Centre tells Lok Sabha.<p>The Lok Sabha also passed the Appropriation Bill (2) Bill, 2026, moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.</p>.<p>The Bill seeks to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2026-27.</p>.<p>Applying the guillotine means that the Demands for Grants for the ministries, on which it is being applied, are considered approved without discussion. </p>