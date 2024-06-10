India Political Updates: BJP workers celebrate after Modi took oath as PM for third consecutive term

Leaders from NDA allies including former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, HAM’s Jitan Ram Manjhi, JD(U)'s Rajeev Ranjan or Lalan Singh, and LJP leader Chirag Paswan besides TDP’s Rammohan Naidu, will be part of the new Modi Cabinet. In all, as many as 10 ministers of the NDA alliance were sworn in as part of the Council of ministers, including four in the Cabinet.



Read more