India Political Updates: BJP workers celebrate after Modi took oath as PM for third consecutive term
Hello readers! Track latest political updates from all across India, only with DH.
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 02:44 IST
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 02:44 IST
Highlights
02:2210 Jun 2024
In the last 10 years, the govt has given priority to the schemes related to the welfare of the poor: Chirag Paswan
02:2210 Jun 2024
Everyone knows that it's the Modi govt that can work for the people in the right way: Rajyavardhan Rathore
02:2210 Jun 2024
BJP workers celebrate after PM Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term
Modi 3.0: With leaders from NDA allies sworn in, all eyes on portfolio allotment
Leaders from NDA allies including former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, HAM’s Jitan Ram Manjhi, JD(U)'s Rajeev Ranjan or Lalan Singh, and LJP leader Chirag Paswan besides TDP’s Rammohan Naidu, will be part of the new Modi Cabinet. In all, as many as 10 ministers of the NDA alliance were sworn in as part of the Council of ministers, including four in the Cabinet.
Read more
In the last 10 years, the govt has given priority to the schemes related to the welfare of the poor: Chirag Paswan
Everyone knows that it's the Modi govt that can work for the people in the right way: Rajyavardhan Rathore
BJP workers celebrate after PM Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term
Published 10 June 2024, 02:42 IST