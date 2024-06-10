Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: BJP workers celebrate after Modi took oath as PM for third consecutive term

Hello readers! Track latest political updates from all across India, only with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 02:44 IST
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 02:44 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
02:2210 Jun 2024

In the last 10 years, the govt has given priority to the schemes related to the welfare of the poor: Chirag Paswan

02:2210 Jun 2024

Everyone knows that it's the Modi govt that can work for the people in the right way: Rajyavardhan Rathore

02:2210 Jun 2024

BJP workers celebrate after PM Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term

02:4410 Jun 2024

Modi 3.0: With leaders from NDA allies sworn in, all eyes on portfolio allotment

Leaders from NDA allies including former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, HAM’s Jitan Ram Manjhi, JD(U)'s Rajeev Ranjan or Lalan Singh, and LJP leader Chirag Paswan besides TDP’s Rammohan Naidu, will be part of the new Modi Cabinet. In all, as many as 10 ministers of the NDA alliance were sworn in as part of the Council of ministers, including four in the Cabinet.

Read more

02:2210 Jun 2024

In the last 10 years, the govt has given priority to the schemes related to the welfare of the poor: Chirag Paswan

02:2210 Jun 2024

Everyone knows that it's the Modi govt that can work for the people in the right way: Rajyavardhan Rathore

02:2210 Jun 2024

BJP workers celebrate after PM Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term

Published 10 June 2024, 02:42 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us