India Political Updates | NCP President and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to meet Amit Shah today in New Delhi

NCP President and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to visit New Delhi today. He will call on Amit Shah and discuss about the the NDA alliance.
Pawar skipped the NDA meeting on 5 and had also said that his party gets 'sidelined' in the alliance.
Sharing an image showing India's rise in the rankings, Modi wrote, "Over the last decade, we have focused on qualitative changes in the education sector. This is reflected in the QS World University Rankings. Compliments to the students, faculty and institutions for their hard work and dedication. In this term, we want to do even more to boost research and innovation."
Commenting on the Swiss President's congratulatory remark, Modi wrote, "The ‘Festival of Democracy’ in India has indeed drawn the global attention. We will work together to enhance India- Switzerland partnership."
Responding to the Indonesian President, the PM said, "I look forward to working closely with you on strengthening our comprehensive strategic partnership and build on our age-old ties."
Addressing a press conference after the meeting of his party MLAs on Wednesday, Pawar said all legislators were firmly with him and rejected speculation that some were planning to defect to the faction led by Sharad Pawar.
Shivakumar said he was aware that anti-Congress votes would unite in Bangalore Rural. “We knew that all BJP and JD(S) votes, except minorities, would come together. But we didn’t expect that to happen the way it did,” he said, referring to BJP’s Dr C N Manjunath winning by a margin of 2.69 lakh votes. “It’s my personal defeat.”
