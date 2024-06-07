Home
India Political Updates | NCP President and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to meet Amit Shah today in New Delhi

Hello readers. Thursday's flurry of meetings by NDA and I.N.D.I.A. constituent parties alike is slated to be followed today by another key meeting of the NDA, which all prominent leaders including Chandrababu Naidu are reportedly likely to attend. It is unclear, however, if Nitish Kumar, who had earlier backed PM Modi, will attend the meeting, amid reports that the JD(U) is looking to push its agenda seeking a Special Category Status (SCS) for Bihar. Follow the latest political updates as the post-poll landscape takes shape, right here with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 June 2024, 03:35 IST
Last Updated : 07 June 2024, 03:35 IST

Highlights
02:3307 Jun 2024

'Work in education sector paid off': Modi touts India's rise in QS World University rankings

02:2607 Jun 2024

Bangalore Rural is my personal defeat, says Shivakumar

02:2607 Jun 2024

Modi may meet Biden, Sunak, Macron, other foreign leaders soon

03:3507 Jun 2024

Ajit Pawar to visit New Delhi, meet Amit Shah

NCP President and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to visit New Delhi today. He will call on Amit Shah and discuss about the the NDA alliance.

Pawar skipped the NDA meeting on 5 and had also said that his party gets 'sidelined' in the alliance.

02:3307 Jun 2024

Sharing an image showing India's rise in the rankings, Modi wrote, "Over the last decade, we have focused on qualitative changes in the education sector. This is reflected in the QS World University Rankings. Compliments to the students, faculty and institutions for their hard work and dedication. In this term, we want to do even more to boost research and innovation."

02:3107 Jun 2024

Modi thanks Swiss, Indonesia presidents for congratulating him on poll win

Commenting on the Swiss President's congratulatory remark, Modi wrote, "The ‘Festival of Democracy’ in India has indeed drawn the global attention. We will work together to enhance India- Switzerland partnership."

Responding to the Indonesian President, the PM said, "I look forward to working closely with you on strengthening our comprehensive strategic partnership and build on our age-old ties."

02:3107 Jun 2024

Terming Baramati loss 'surprising,' Ajit Pawar takes 'full responsibility' for NCP's poll debacle

Addressing a press conference after the meeting of his party MLAs on Wednesday, Pawar said all legislators were firmly with him and rejected speculation that some were planning to defect to the faction led by Sharad Pawar.

Read more

02:2607 Jun 2024

Bangalore Rural is my personal defeat, says Shivakumar

Shivakumar said he was aware that anti-Congress votes would unite in Bangalore Rural. “We knew that all BJP and JD(S) votes, except minorities, would come together. But we didn’t expect that to happen the way it did,” he said, referring to BJP’s Dr C N Manjunath winning by a margin of 2.69 lakh votes. “It’s my personal defeat.”

Read more

