EVM smashing case: SC tells YSRCP MLA not to enter counting station on June 4

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday prohibited YSR Congress MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy from entering the counting area on June 4, while terming the incident of damaging EVM allegedly by him and supporters as "sheer mockery of the system."

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta wondered how the high court granted interim protection in such matters as a video had gone viral purportedly showing the MLA smashing the EVM machine in the polling booth in Macherla.

The court was hearing a plea by TDP activist from Macherla, Namburi Seshagiri Rao, against YSR Congress MLA.

Rao, also the counting agent of the TDP, led by a counsel, claimed that the MLA had destroyed the EVM in Macherla on the day of polling.

He asked the bench to examine the video of the incident.

“What fun is being made. This is the mockery of the system, sheer mockery! How many people can enter the polling booth,” the bench asked, after watching the video of the incident.