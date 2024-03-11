Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP's CEC meets for the second time to finalise more seats

Discussions on candidates in the states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Chandigarh, and Maharashtra took place, as per sources.

Sources in the party said that the party’s second list of candidates could be expected in a couple of days. Senior MPs of the party and most of the union ministers will be repeated. As many as 150 names could be approved in the second list.

Till now, the BJP has not yet declared candidates in states like Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, Tamil Nadu. In Bihar, seat sharing talks with NDA ally JDU is going on.

On Monday, senior leaders of the BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance were in Delhi to discuss seat sharing after talks remained inconclusive. Shah had last week travelled to Maharashtra to soothe matters, but sources said an agreement has not been reached yet. On Monday, too, talks remained incomplete.

There is also speculation that the Shiromani Akali Dal will walk back into the NDA. Talks between the two parties did not materialise into an alliance due to the ongoing farmers conflict.

Ahead of the CEC’s Monday meeting, keenly watched are the candidatures of union minister Nitin Gadkari who is an MP from Nagpur and Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi.

In its first list, the BJP announced 195 names including that of Modi, Shah and Rajnath Singh. Union ministers Meenakshi Lekhi and John Barla were among dropped, while surprise additions were Bansuri Swaraj, Praveen Khandelwal and Rajeev Chandrasekhar who has been an Rajya Sabha MP.