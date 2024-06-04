Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress party workers celebrate early trend

As the early trends indicated the I.N.D.I.A. bloc to be leading in over 200 seats, Congress party workers started celebrating the grand old party's performance at the Lok Sabha Elections. Visuals of party workers grooving to dhol beats are doing rounds online.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 07:11 IST
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 07:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Congress party leaders and workers celebrate the early trends at party headquarters, in New Delhi.

Congress party leaders and workers celebrate the early trends at party headquarters, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Congress candidate from Patna Sahib constituency Anshul Avijit flashes victory sign during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Patna.

Congress candidate from Patna Sahib constituency Anshul Avijit flashes victory sign during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Patna.

Credit: PTI

Congress candidate Govind Ram Meghwal on the day of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at a counting centre in Bikaner.

Congress candidate Govind Ram Meghwal on the day of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at a counting centre in Bikaner.

Credit: PTI

The Congress party headquarter on the day of counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi.

The Congress party headquarter on the day of counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2024, 07:11 IST
India NewsCongressLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha Elections 2024I.N.D.I.A

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT