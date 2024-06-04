Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress party workers celebrate early trend

Congress party leaders and workers celebrate the early trends at party headquarters, in New Delhi.
Congress candidate from Patna Sahib constituency Anshul Avijit flashes victory sign during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Patna.
Congress candidate Govind Ram Meghwal on the day of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at a counting centre in Bikaner.
The Congress party headquarter on the day of counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi.
Published 04 June 2024, 07:11 IST