Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' promise of Rs 400 per day national minimum wage is the real '400 paar', says Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Accusing the BJP of harping on '400 paar' in the Lok Sabha polls so that they could change the Constitution and end reservations when the time came, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said the party had some questions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi — specifically, his views on removing the 50% cap on SC, ST and OBC quota. The party also boasted that its promise of 'Rs 400 per day' national minimum wage is the real '400 paar'.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Congress has already promised in its 'Nyay Patra' (manifesto) that it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50% cap on reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs.

"I want to ask the Prime Minister, who wants to give a communal colour to the 'Nyay Patra' and wants to mislead, that will he remove the cap of 50% reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs," said Ramesh at a press conference.

He alleged that the BJP is "talking about '400 paar'" to change the Constitution as the "BJP and the RSS are against secularism and social justice."

Ramesh said the party's main campaigner Rahul Gandhi is holding a copy of the Constitution in his hand at election meetings to highlight its importance and tell people that there are attempts to change it.