Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Eligible female voters surge to 43.1 crore, male electors at 46.4 crore

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, female voters have increased by 9.3% this year, reaching 43.1 crore, according to data from the EC as reported by The Times of India. In comparison, male voters have grown by 6.9% to 46.4 crore. Women voters outnumber male voters in twelve states and Union Territories, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala, per the report.

Additionally, the number of third-gender voters increased from 39.68 thousand in 2014 to over 48,000. Moreover, more than two crore young electors, spanning the 18-19 and 20-29-year age groups, have been added to the electoral roll.

Efforts were made to support persons with disabilities (PwD) by identifying around 88.35 lakh such voters in the electoral roll database, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity on polling day. In 2019, voters identifying as persons with disabilities stood at 45.64 lakh.

Furthermore, 1.85 crore voters have been identified as above 80 years of age, with the total number of 'centenarian' (those aged 100 years and above) voters standing at 2.38 lakh. The EC considers those who are 80 years and above as senior citizens.

As of February 8, Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of voters at 15.30 crore, while Lakshadweep has over 57,000 registered voters.

The voter turnout has seen a significant increase over the years, with 45 per cent recorded in the first Lok Sabha elections, compared to 67 per cent in the last parliamentary polls in 2019.

