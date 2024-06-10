India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding, says PM Modi

In his June 6 message, Trudeau said Canada stands ready to work with the new Indian government to advance the ties if they are anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law.

"Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory. Canada stands ready to work with his government to advance the relationship between our nations' peoples anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law," the Canadian prime minister said.

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistani elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

There have been instances of pro-Khalistani elements threatening to harm Indian diplomats.

Days after Trudeau's allegations last year, India asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity.

Canada subsequently withdrew 41 diplomats and their family members from India.

Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia in Surrey on June 18 last year.

The murder is being probed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).