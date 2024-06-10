Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Oldest ministers in Modi government 3.0

As we now have the list of ministers, let us take a look at the oldest ones in Modi government 3.0:

Jitan Ram Manjhi, aged 79 is the oldest minister in Modi government. A veteran Dalit face of the NDA, Majhi has won the Lok Sabha election for the first time in his life. But he has the rare distinction of serving as a minister in Bihar under seven CMs in the last four decades, besides being the Chief Minister himself for nine months from May 2014 to February 2015.

Rao Inderjeet Singh is a BJP leader from Haryana's Gurugram. He is second oldest, aged 73.

V Somanna is 72 and represents Tumkur Parliamentary constituency of Karnataka. Of the same age are Rajnath Singh and Hardeep Singh Puri.

Aged 71, are Giriraj Singh of Bihar's Begusarai and Shripad Naik from North Goa.

M L Khattar and Arjun Ram Meghwal are both 70, from Haryana's Karnal and Rajasthan's Bikaner respectively.