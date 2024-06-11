Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Vaishnaw takes charge of Electronics, IT Ministry; promises focus on tech, manufacturing

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said the government will push ahead with its tech-driven agenda of cementing India's global lead in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, and as a technology and digital hub.

Taking charge of Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) -- a nodal ministry tasked with crafting crucial policies and regulations for fast-evolving digital and tech landscape -- Vaishnaw vowed that the government would build on the past momentum and leverage the power of technology and digital solutions to improve lives of people.

He highlighted that the Modi government's Digital India initiative has empowered the common man, bringing transformative changes through Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and other programmes over the last 10 years.