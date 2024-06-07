Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'We reject Modi likening himself to Nehru on gaining third term in office,' says P Chidambaram

In his victory speech, Modi had said that 'after 1962, for the first time, a government has comeback to power for the third time after being in power twice back-to-back.' Speaking about the exit polls, Chidambaram said the people were fooled through the projections, which were proved false by the election results.

"No one stood outside the polling booth to ask for the trends but suddenly they claimed through their survey that BJP would win 350 seats or more. How did they all arrive at this number? The reason is it was manufactured in a place and photostat copies were circulated to others," he claimed.

He thanked the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for ensuring a resounding victory to the I.N.D.I.A. alliance.