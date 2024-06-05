Lok Sabha Elections Results: I.N.D.I.A. bloc supporters celebrate poll performance

Congress leader and UDF candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency Shashi Tharoor celebrates with supporters after winning the Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flash victory sign after their party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections.
Congress workers celebrate before the party's press conference amid the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi.
Congress workers celebrate the party’s lead in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, at the party office, in Lucknow.
Congress candidate Saleng A Sangma in traditional attire being greeted after he won in the Tura LS Constituency, in Meghalaya.
Congress supporters celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
Congress candidate from Amethi constituency Kishori Lal Sharma celebrates his win with others in the Lok Sabha elections.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters celebrate the party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections, in Kolkata.
DMK supporters celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.
Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra with party leader celebrates their performance in Lok Sabha elections.
Congress party supporters celebrate the party's gain in the Lok Sabha elections on the day of counting of votes, in Chandigarh.
Published 05 June 2024, 09:49 IST