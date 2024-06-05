Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Lok Sabha Elections Results: I.N.D.I.A. bloc supporters celebrate poll performance

The I.N.D.I.A. bloc formed just a year ago, has emerged as a successful national opposition against the BJP-led NDA government. The opposition alliance has won 232 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections. Here are some pictures of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc members and supporters celebrating their party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 June 2024, 09:49 IST
Last Updated : 05 June 2024, 09:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Congress leader and UDF candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency Shashi Tharoor celebrates with supporters after winning the Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Congress leader and UDF candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency Shashi Tharoor celebrates with supporters after winning the Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flash victory sign after their party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flash victory sign after their party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Credit:X/@RahulGandhi

Congress workers celebrate before the party's press conference amid the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi.

Congress workers celebrate before the party's press conference amid the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Congress workers celebrate the party’s lead in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, at the party office, in Lucknow.

Congress workers celebrate the party’s lead in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, at the party office, in Lucknow.

Credit: PTI

Congress candidate Saleng A Sangma in traditional attire being greeted after he won in the Tura LS Constituency, in Meghalaya.

Congress candidate Saleng A Sangma in traditional attire being greeted after he won in the Tura LS Constituency, in Meghalaya.

Credit: PTI

Congress supporters celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Congress supporters celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Congress candidate from Amethi constituency Kishori Lal Sharma celebrates his win with others in the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress candidate from Amethi constituency Kishori Lal Sharma celebrates his win with others in the Lok Sabha elections.

Credit: PTI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters celebrate the party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections, in Kolkata.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters celebrate the party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI

DMK supporters celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

DMK supporters celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra with party leader celebrates their performance in Lok Sabha elections.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra with party leader celebrates their performance in Lok Sabha elections.

Credit: X/@INCRajasthan

Congress party supporters celebrate the party's gain in the Lok Sabha elections on the day of counting of votes, in Chandigarh.

Congress party supporters celebrate the party's gain in the Lok Sabha elections on the day of counting of votes, in Chandigarh.

Credit: PTI

Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here

Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here

Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 June 2024, 09:49 IST
India NewsPhotosIndian PoliticsLok Sabha electionsIndian National CongressLok Sabha Elections 2024I.N.D.I.A

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT