Lok Sabha Elections Results: I.N.D.I.A. bloc supporters celebrate poll performance

The I.N.D.I.A. bloc formed just a year ago, has emerged as a successful national opposition against the BJP-led NDA government. The opposition alliance has won 232 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections. Here are some pictures of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc members and supporters celebrating their party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections.