Parliament Live: Second day of the 18th Lok Sabha's first session set to commence shortly
Hello dear readers! The 18th Lok Sabha converged for the first time yesterday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as an MP along with his Cabinet of ministers. I.N.D.I.A. leaders began their journey into the House with a 'Constitution March' while NSUI students planned a gherao of the Parliament to protest against the ongoing NEET row. Follow DH for live updates from the Lok Sabha today!
Last Updated : 25 June 2024, 02:40 IST
Last Updated : 25 June 2024, 02:40 IST
'No more support to BJP': Patnaik asks BJD Rajya Sabha MPs to emerge as strong opposition
The decision was announced by Patnaik at a BJD Parliamentary Party meeting in Bhubaneswar on Monday. BJD was routed in the Lok Sabha elections where it could not win a single seat while losing the Assembly polls to the BJP after being in power for 24 years.
Read more
Congress MPs struggle for seat at its office in Parliament
The Congress had asked its newly-elected MPs for a meeting at 10 am at its office in Parliament. After a brief meeting, the Congress MPs joined other I.N.D.I.A. MPs in a march holding copies of the Constitution to Lok Sabha.
Read more
BJP chief J P Nadda replaces Piyush Goyal as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha
Nadda, who will occupy seat no: 1 in the Upper House, was re-elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat this April. His name was forwarded to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar last week.
Read more
Published 25 June 2024, 02:40 IST