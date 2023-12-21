Bill to regulate appointment of Chief Election Commissioner, other Election Commissioners passed in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha on Thursday passed ‘The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023'.

While the Bill received a majority vote in the House, Asaduddin Owaisi remarked that proximity and faithfulness to the Modi government will be considered as a qualification factor in the Bill.

The Rajya Sabha on December 12 had passed a bill to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner and other ECs on the recommendation of a Select Committee amidst an Opposition walkout on the bill that seeks to replace the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the Selection Committee with a Cabinet Minister, providing the government with a numerical majority to pick up a candidate of its choice.

When the bill was introduced in the Upper House in August this year, opposition parties and some former CECs had objected to the members of the poll panel being equated to the cabinet secretary. They had claimed that the move would compromise the independence of the institution.

At present, the CEC and fellow ECs enjoy the status of a judge of the Supreme Court. By bringing the amendment, the government has retained that status.

(With PTI inputs)

