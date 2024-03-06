Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress panel to meet on Thursday to decide on candidates in 12 states

New Delhi: The first meeting of the Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) to consider and decide candidates for 12 states, including for Karnataka, for Lok Sabha polls will be held on Thursday evening.

Sources said candidates of Delhi, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and Sikkim are likely to be discussed in the meeting. It is not clear whether the party will announce the candidates for these states on Thursday itself or a couple of days later.

The screening committees of different states have already met and forwarded names to the CEC. There is speculation that Rahul Gandhi will be fielded from Amethi and Wayanad again, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will fight from Rae Bareli. However, party leaders said no decision has been taken yet and the CEC is the forum to take such a decision.