Lok Sabha polls: AAP to contest 4 seats, Congress 3 in Delhi; 2-24 in Gujarat; 1-9 in Haryana

According to the arrangement announced by Congress’ National Alliance Committee Convenor Mukul Wasnik, Delhi will see AAP fighting four seats and Congress the remaining three. AAP will fight New Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, and West Delhi while Congress will fight North East, North West, and Chandni Chowk.

Initially, the AAP was offering East Delhi to the Congress, but the latter was not enthusiastic about the same. Sources said Congress is planning to field a woman, a Dalit and a general category candidate in the seats it will contest in Delhi.

Wasnik, in a joint press conference along with AAP’s Sandeep Pathak, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj and Congress's Deepak Babaria and Arvinder Singh Lovely, said that the Congress, which is fighting nine seats in Haryana, has left Kurukshetra for AAP.

During negotiations, AAP also conceded its claim on South Goa, a sitting Congress seat, where it had announced a sitting MLA as its candidate. Congress will now fight both the seats in Goa as well as in Chandigarh, where both parties together won the mayoral polls after Supreme Court's intervention.

Of the 26 seats in Gujarat, AAP will contest Bharuch and Bhavnagar. Congress found merit in AAP’s claim on Bharuch even as it raised its “emotional connect” with the seat which was nurtured by the late Ahmed Patel. His family had earlier raised objections and party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi acknowledging it, had amplified it.