Lok Sabha polls: AAP to contest 4 seats, Congress 3 in Delhi; 2-24 in Gujarat; 1-9 in Haryana

New Delhi: After months of negotiations that saw twists and turns, Congress and AAP on Saturday announced seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections—in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Goa and Chandigarh—with both parties showing a spirit of accommodation.
The announcement came days after the Samajwadi Party and Congress concluded negotiations in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. While Congress and AAP have mutually decided to fight each other in Punjab, they have left it to the state unit to find a solution in Assam, where AAP has announced candidates for three seats.
Congress conceded two seats in Gujarat, including Bharuch, for the AAP while the Arvind Kejriwal-led party did not press for its claim on the South Goa and Chandigarh seats, settling the negotiations much ahead of the announcement of the general elections.
AAP to contest 4 seats in Delhi, 2 in Gujarat, 1 in Haryana— Shemin (@shemin_joy) February 24, 2024
Congress to contest 3 in Delhi, 24 in Gujarat, nine in Haryana and one in Chandigarh
Congress also to contest two seats in Goa
Congress concedes Bharuch to AAP whole AAP leaves Chandigarh to Congress@DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/D9M4XNzOpt
According to the arrangement announced by Congress’ National Alliance Committee Convenor Mukul Wasnik, Delhi will see AAP fighting four seats and Congress the remaining three. AAP will fight New Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, and West Delhi while Congress will fight North East, North West, and Chandni Chowk.
Initially, the AAP was offering East Delhi to the Congress, but the latter was not enthusiastic about the same. Sources said Congress is planning to field a woman, a Dalit and a general category candidate in the seats it will contest in Delhi.
Wasnik, in a joint press conference along with AAP’s Sandeep Pathak, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj and Congress's Deepak Babaria and Arvinder Singh Lovely, said that the Congress, which is fighting nine seats in Haryana, has left Kurukshetra for AAP.
During negotiations, AAP also conceded its claim on South Goa, a sitting Congress seat, where it had announced a sitting MLA as its candidate. Congress will now fight both the seats in Goa as well as in Chandigarh, where both parties together won the mayoral polls after Supreme Court's intervention.
Of the 26 seats in Gujarat, AAP will contest Bharuch and Bhavnagar. Congress found merit in AAP’s claim on Bharuch even as it raised its “emotional connect” with the seat which was nurtured by the late Ahmed Patel. His family had earlier raised objections and party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi acknowledging it, had amplified it.
Late Ahmed Patel's daughter @MumtazPatel says she is disappointed at Congress conceding Bharuch seat to AAP. Says party workers will regroup to make Congress stronger and won't let Ahmed Patel's 45 years of legacy go in vain @DeccanHerald https://t.co/IZAADwRyoL— Shemin (@shemin_joy) February 24, 2024
“We have taken a decision after looking into the circumstances. I am sure all Congress workers will abide by the decision,” Wasnik said.