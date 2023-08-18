Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Lok Sabha Privilege panel to hear Adhir's version on suspension at next meet on August 30

Chowdhury was named by Speaker Om Birla for 'unruly conduct' on August 11, the last day of the Monsoon session and was suspended from the membership of Lok Sabha pending a report from the Privileges Committee.
Last Updated 18 August 2023, 11:35 IST

Follow Us

The Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha on Friday decided to ask Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to appear before it at its next meeting to hear his side on his suspension from the House for 'misconduct'.

The committee, chaired by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh, also appeared to favour recommending to Speaker Om Birla to revoke Chowdhury's suspension after formally hearing his side at its meeting on August 30, Parliament sources said.

Chowdhury was named by Speaker Om Birla for 'unruly conduct' on August 11, the last day of the Monsoon session and was suspended from the membership of Lok Sabha pending a report from the Privileges Committee.

At the meeting on Friday, several members were of the view that Chowdhury has been punished for his conduct by Lok Sabha and there was no further need to examine his behaviour by a parliamentary panel.

'A person cannot be punished twice for the same offence,' a committee member said, adding that even BJP members took a 'soft view' of the issue and were in favour of revocation of Chowdhury's suspension.

Besides Singh, BJP members Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Raju Bista, Ganesh Singh, Janardan Sigriwal, Dilip Ghosh, DMK member T R Baalu, Congress member K Suresh and Trinamool member Kalyan Banerjee attended the meeting on Friday.

'As a process of natural justice, the committee has decided to hear Chowdhury's version at its next meeting on August 30,' a committee member said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 August 2023, 11:35 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok SabhaAdhir Ranjan ChowdhuryOm Birla

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT