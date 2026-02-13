<p>New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday after opposition members raised slogans demanding resignation of Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hardeep-singh-puri">Hardeep Singh Puri</a>.</p>.<p>The opposition members were also protesting against the India-US interim trade agreement.</p>.'LoP behaves like urban naxal': Nishikant Dubey submits notice to cancel Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha membership.<p>As soon as the House convened, opposition members rushed to the well holding placards demanding resignation of Puri after his name allegedly figured in the 'Epstein files' released in the US.</p>.<p>Puri had on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "passing innuendo" against him, asserting that he had met Jeffery Epstein on a "few occasions" but his interactions with him had nothing to do with the crimes the convicted American sex offender was involved in.</p>.<p>The House also observed a minute of silence to pay respect to former Haridwar MP Bhagwandas Rathore, who passed away recently. </p>