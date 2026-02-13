Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon as Opposition members raise slogans

As soon as the House convened, opposition members rushed to the well holding placards demanding resignation of Puri after his name allegedly figured in the 'Epstein files' released in the US.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 06:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 06:11 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok SabhaHardeep Singh PuriJeffery Epstein

Follow us on :

Follow Us