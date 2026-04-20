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Lok Sabha prorogued; draws curtains on Budget session of Parliament

The session, which began on January 28, saw the passage of the Union Budget and Demands for Grants.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 16:50 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 16:50 IST
India NewsParliamentLok Sabha

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