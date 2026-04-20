Lok Sabha prorogued; draws curtains on Budget session of Parliament

<p>New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was on Monday prorogued by President Droupadi Murmu, two days after the House was adjourned sine die.</p>.<p>"The Lok Sabha, which commenced its seventh session on January 28, has been prorogued by the Honourable President on April 20," a press release issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat said.</p>.<p>The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Saturday and the session saw the defeat of a crucial bill to implement 33 per cent quota for women in legislatures by increasing the strength of the Lower House to 816 through a delimitation exercise.</p>.Congress plans pan-India campaign to counter BJP, seeks implementation of 33% quota for women within 543 Lok Sabha seats.<p>The session, which began on January 28, saw the passage of the Union Budget and Demands for Grants.</p>.<p>In his concluding remarks, Speaker Om Birla said 31 sittings were held during the session that lasted around 151 hours and 42 minutes.</p>.<p>The productivity of the House during the session was 93 per cent. The second half of the Budget session, which began on March 9, saw the passage of some key legislation despite opposition uproar.</p>.<p>The second part of the session saw the passage of the Finance Bill 2026-27 and the Demands for Grants for various ministries, apart from the Appropriation Bill, thus completing the budgetary exercise in Parliament.</p>