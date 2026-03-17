<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> on Tuesday revoked the suspension of eight Opposition members after a consensus was reached at an all-party meeting convened on Monday to break the ongoing deadlock in the House.</p><p>Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the decision was taken following assurances from leaders across parties to ensure the smooth functioning of the Lok Sabha. He urged members to adhere to the rules of procedure and maintain decorum during proceedings.</p><p>“The House runs as per rules and traditions. It is the responsibility of all members to cooperate in ensuring that discussions are conducted in an orderly manner,” Birla said, adding that disruptions affect legislative business and the interests of the public.</p><p>Soon after, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved a motion to revoke the suspension of the eight MPs, which was adopted by the House.</p>.Suspension of 8 opposition MPs from Lok Sabha likely to be revoked.<p>Eight Opposition MPs, including Congress members Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Prashant Yadaorao Padole and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and CPM’s S Venkatesan, had been suspended for the remainder of the session that began on February 3. </p><p>The suspension followed a motion moved by Rijiju and adopted by the House after the MPs tore papers near the Speaker’s chair during protests.</p><p>According to sources, Opposition leaders conveyed at Monday’s all-party meeting that they would allow the House to function while continuing to raise their issues through permitted parliamentary procedures.</p><p>The eight MPs had been suspended for unruly conduct and repeated disruptions during proceedings, including entering the Well of the House and raising slogans.</p><p>With the suspension now revoked, the members are allowed to attend the sittings of the House with immediate effect. The development is expected to help resume normal legislative business, which had been affected by repeated adjournments in recent days.</p><p>Following the meeting on Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a bulletin reminding MPs to maintain decorum within the Parliament Estate, sources said. </p><p>The bulletin referred to Direction 124A(2)(iii) of the Speaker’s directions, which prohibits certain activities within the Parliament House Estate to keep the area and passages free and accessible for Members of Parliament.</p>