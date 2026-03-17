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Lok Sabha revokes suspension of 8 Opposition MPs

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the decision was taken following assurances from leaders across parties to ensure the smooth functioning of the Lok Sabha.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 18:32 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 18:32 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsParliamentLok SabhaMPs

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