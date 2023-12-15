LS security breach: Lalit Jha's photos with TMC leaders give BJP fresh ammo

Lalit Jha, believed to be the key conspirator behind the Lok Sabha security breach on December 13, the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 attack on the Parliament, has been arrested from Delhi on Thursday evening and was sent to 7-day police custody on Friday.
The breach, however, has also resulted in a political slugfest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The saffron party was initially on the backfoot when it emerged that the two intruders who jumped from the gallery and hurled gas-containing canisters in the Parliament during the Winter Session were issued guest passes by BJP MP from Mysuru Pratap Simha.
However, now, photos of Jha next to several TMC leaders have emerged, and are being widely circulated by BJP leaders who have found fresh ammo to target the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal party.
"Photos with TMC MLA Tapas Roy, TMC Youth Congress General Secretary Soumya Bakshi, and TMC Leader Rajesh Shukla suggest a disturbing connection. The pictures subtly hint at TMC's deep involvement in the security breach. Why is Mamata Banerjee silent on this matter? What could be the reason behind her silence?", the BJP Bengal unit posted on X.
Sukanta Majumdar, the state BJP president also posted an image of the Kolkata teacher next to TMC's Tapas Roy
Amit Malviya, the BJP IT cell head, also took note of the matter and said on X, "TMC connection of Lalit Jha, wanted in the Parliament security breach, now emerges. Several pictures of his with TMC leaders have gone viral. So far, people involved in the entire episode have been found to have links with the Congress, CPI(Maoist) and now the TMC.
"Isn’t it obvious that a desperate I.N.D.I Alliance, just to undermine the incumbent Govt, has staged an attack on the Indian Parliament? The institution that is voice of 140 crore Indians…," he added.
The BJP had earlier said that it was becoming clearer with more details that the DNA of those involved in the breach were linked to the 'Congress-Communist axis'.
While the Opposition today created a ruckus in the Parliament demanding a response from Amit Shah, eventually leading to both Houses being adjourned, Tapas Roy speaking to ANI has said "..What can you prove by a photograph?...It seems that they want to cover up their failures. I do not know the miscreant - neither by name nor face. BJP MP & state president should be mature. This is childish. The photograph is from the 2020 Saraswati Puja. I am going out right now, so many people will come across and wish to have their photos clicked with me. What can be done?.."
Majumdar meanwhile maintained "Question is the same - what is the connection? The manner in which incidents are taking place in Bengal, we are suspicious because the CM had come up with a national anthem-like song while considering Bengal a separate nation...We are scared that she will start opposing India while opposing BJP and Modi...There are several photos of TMC and Congress leaders with the mastermind...It seems he has good coordination with INDI Alliance. So there should be an inquiry if there is a large conspiracy...".