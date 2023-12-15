LS security breach: Lalit Jha's photos with TMC leaders give BJP fresh ammo

Amit Malviya, the BJP IT cell head, also took note of the matter and said on X, "TMC connection of Lalit Jha, wanted in the Parliament security breach, now emerges. Several pictures of his with TMC leaders have gone viral. So far, people involved in the entire episode have been found to have links with the Congress, CPI(Maoist) and now the TMC.

"Isn’t it obvious that a desperate I.N.D.I Alliance, just to undermine the incumbent Govt, has staged an attack on the Indian Parliament? The institution that is voice of 140 crore Indians…," he added.

The BJP had earlier said that it was becoming clearer with more details that the DNA of those involved in the breach were linked to the 'Congress-Communist axis'.

While the Opposition today created a ruckus in the Parliament demanding a response from Amit Shah, eventually leading to both Houses being adjourned, Tapas Roy speaking to ANI has said "..What can you prove by a photograph?...It seems that they want to cover up their failures. I do not know the miscreant - neither by name nor face. BJP MP & state president should be mature. This is childish. The photograph is from the 2020 Saraswati Puja. I am going out right now, so many people will come across and wish to have their photos clicked with me. What can be done?.."