Lok Sabha security breach: Pune-based advocate Asim Sarode to render legal help to accused Amol Shinde

“Amol's intention was not to hurt or insult anyone and he only wanted to raise the issue of unemployment…it should be understood as a question of unemployment. And it seems that he must be given positive education by making him aware of the path he has used,” Sarode said, adding that one must not criminalise it.

“But what has happened in the Parliament is shocking…it must be condemned,” he said, adding that what Amol did was clearly a “mistake”.

“The issue of poverty and unemployment cannot be ignored… the way they tried to raise it is not correct,” he said.

In Latur, Amol's father Dhanraj Shinde and mother Kesarbai said that they were not aware what went wrong. His brothers - Rahul and Santosh - too have no clue. Amol's parents, however, admitted to financial stress. "He wanted to go to Latur for further studies for preparations (for recruitment in armed forces and police). However, we were not able to support him financially," they said.