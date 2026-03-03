Menu
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla sets up multi-party Privileges Committee

BJP has seven members, including Prasad, in the crucial panel while Congress has three and DMK, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) have one MP each.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 13:52 IST
Published 03 March 2026, 13:52 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsLok SabhaOm Birla

