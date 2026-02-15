<p>Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected government of Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday. It is learnt that Bangladesh had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the ceremony to be held in Dhaka.</p><p>The MEA said the Speaker's participation at the event "underscores the deep and enduring friendship between India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind the two nations."</p><p>Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath of office to the new cabinet of BNP chairman Tarique Rahman on February 17 at the National Parliament complex's South Plaza, a deviation from the tradition of the ceremony being held at the presidential palace, according to officials.</p>.Bangladesh seeks reset in India ties, onus on New Delhi to recognise changed reality: Tarique Rahman's Adviser.<p>"We have been informed that the President will administer the oath of office (to the new cabinet) on Tuesday at the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) complex," a Bangabhaban (presidential palace) official said on the condition of anonymity on Saturday.</p><p>Rahman led the Bangladesh Nationalist Party to a spectacular victory in Bangladesh's parliamentary polls.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>