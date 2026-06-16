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Lok Sabha Speaker to hear both TMC factions before taking call

If the Speaker accepts the TMC rebels' plea, the NCPI will become the second largest constituent of the NDA in Lok Sabha ahead of the TDP which has 16 MPs and the JD(U) which has 12.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 14:30 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 14:30 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCLok SabhaIndia PoliticsOm BirlaNCPI

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