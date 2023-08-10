Lok Sabha suspends Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

After the House was adjourned, Chowdhury told reporters that he did not insult the prime minister, who was ‘nirav’ which means silent.

“Modi ji speaks on everything but on Manipur, he is ‘nirav’, which means silent. My intention was not to insult PM Modi..., PM Modi did not feel that he was insulted, but his darbari (courtiers) felt so, and brought this proposal against me,” he said.

During his speech, which was cut short since the Congress ran out of time, Chowdhury said that Manipur is now no longer a state issue, but has garnered global condemnation.

“The power of no-confidence motion has brought the Prime Minister to the Parliament today. Our only demand was that PM Modi speaks on Manipur,” Chowdhury said.

Chowdhury’s comments invited a jibe from Modi, who said that despite the Congress not putting his name in the list of speakers, the BJP was gracious enough to give him time, but he wasted the opportunity.

Lok Sabha witnessed acrimonious scenes during Chowdhury’s short speech when BJP MP from UP Virendra Singh was seen rushing towards the Congress leader. Singh was stopped by Pralhad Joshi, Law Minister Arjun Meghwal and DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran.

Singh later apologised to the Chair for his conduct.